Thunder Rosa Denies Rumors of Clearance: 'I’m NOT Cleared!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been out of action for an extended period due to suffering a concussion, which has left fans eagerly awaiting her return to the ring. Over the past several weeks, speculation regarding her recovery has been rampant. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently addressed Rosa's status in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reporting that she had “been cleared to return.”

Despite this claim, Thunder Rosa quickly took to social media to set the record straight, strongly refuting the report. Posting on her Twitter/X account, Rosa expressed her frustration, writing, “STOP LYING ABOUT MY HEALTH. I’m NOT CLEARED AND WHEN I AM I WILL ANNOUNCE IT. I reserve the right to divulge my medical status. If you need information ask me directly or my team…”

This clear and direct message from Rosa was a sharp reminder that she alone will control how her health updates are shared with the public.

Tags: #aew #thunder rosa

