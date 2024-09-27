Mercedes Mone Hopes She’s the Highest-Paid Women’s Wrestler, Aims for More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Mercedes Mone addressed ongoing rumors suggesting that she has become the highest-paid women's wrestler in the world, thanks to her contract with AEW.

With confidence and a hint of excitement, Mone responded to the speculation, saying, “I hope so. I would like to think so. I don’t know other people’s bank accounts, but I like that title. I definitely want to make more money.” Her candid remark indicates that while she's not privy to the finances of her peers, she's happy to embrace the idea of being at the top in terms of compensation.

Mone continued, shedding light on her perspective of financial compensation in the industry, “I am [getting what I deserve]. I don’t even want to say it’s crazy, it’s just beautifully deserved and earned, and it’s something that I worked so hard for for such a long time.” Her statement reflected a sense of pride in the hard work and perseverance that has led to her success.

She further emphasized the importance of women in wrestling earning their worth, expressing her desire to see more women achieving financial success. “I want women to work for [what they deserve]. I finally got something that, as women, we’re like no, you can’t even see those numbers, you can’t even talk about those numbers. You can’t even walk into the room and ask for a raise or ask for a bonus or anything.”