WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Mercedes Mone Hopes She’s the Highest-Paid Women’s Wrestler, Aims for More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

Mercedes Mone Hopes She’s the Highest-Paid Women’s Wrestler, Aims for More

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Mercedes Mone addressed ongoing rumors suggesting that she has become the highest-paid women's wrestler in the world, thanks to her contract with AEW.

With confidence and a hint of excitement, Mone responded to the speculation, saying, “I hope so. I would like to think so. I don’t know other people’s bank accounts, but I like that title. I definitely want to make more money.” Her candid remark indicates that while she's not privy to the finances of her peers, she's happy to embrace the idea of being at the top in terms of compensation.

Mone continued, shedding light on her perspective of financial compensation in the industry, “I am [getting what I deserve]. I don’t even want to say it’s crazy, it’s just beautifully deserved and earned, and it’s something that I worked so hard for for such a long time.” Her statement reflected a sense of pride in the hard work and perseverance that has led to her success.

She further emphasized the importance of women in wrestling earning their worth, expressing her desire to see more women achieving financial success. “I want women to work for [what they deserve]. I finally got something that, as women, we’re like no, you can’t even see those numbers, you can’t even talk about those numbers. You can’t even walk into the room and ask for a raise or ask for a bonus or anything.”

AEW Announces Face-to-Face Interview Between Will Ospreay and Ricochet

Ahead of their highly anticipated AEW International Championship match on October 2, Will Ospreay and Ricochet will face off in a heated int [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2024 11:16PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89506/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π