AEW Announces Face-to-Face Interview Between Will Ospreay and Ricochet

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

Ahead of their highly anticipated AEW International Championship match on October 2, Will Ospreay and Ricochet will face off in a heated interview.

The face-to-face encounter will be conducted by AEW's Renee Paquette and will premiere on the company's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET on September [Date]. The video is available for viewing at [Link to video].

Ospreay and Ricochet have been embroiled in a fierce rivalry since Ricochet's debut in AEW. The two stars have traded victories in the build-up to their championship showdown, which will take place on the five-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite.

Fans can expect a fiery exchange between the two competitors as they look to gain a psychological edge ahead of their title match.


