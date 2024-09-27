AEW Announces Face-to-Face Interview Between Will Ospreay and Ricochet

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ahead of their highly anticipated AEW International Championship match on October 2, Will Ospreay and Ricochet will face off in a heated interview.

The face-to-face encounter will be conducted by AEW's Renee Paquette and will premiere on the company's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. ET on September

Ospreay and Ricochet have been embroiled in a fierce rivalry since Ricochet's debut in AEW. The two stars have traded victories in the build-up to their championship showdown, which will take place on the five-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite.

Fans can expect a fiery exchange between the two competitors as they look to gain a psychological edge ahead of their title match.