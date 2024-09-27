MLW Cancels Slaughterhouse Event Due to Hurricane Helene

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially canceled its MLW Slaughterhouse event, originally set for October 4 in St. Petersburg, Florida, due to the destructive effects of Hurricane Helene. The promotion emphasized that the safety of their staff, talent, crew, and fans is the highest priority. MLW has assured the public that further updates regarding rescheduling will be provided as the situation develops.

The official announcement, released via MLW's website, reads:

“Due to the severe impact of Hurricane Helene in St. Petersburg, we have made the decision to cancel the upcoming show at the Coliseum. The safety of our staff, talent, crew, and fans in the Tampa/St Pete area is our top priority, and we believe this is the most responsible course of action given the current conditions.

We will keep everyone updated with further details, including rescheduling information if available.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds effective immediately via Eventbrite.

Please stay safe and take care.”