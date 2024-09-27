Opening Match Revealed for WWE NXT Premiere on CW Network

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has revealed the opening match for the highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE NXT on the CW Network.

On Friday, WWE officially confirmed that Roxanne Perez will face Giulia for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, kicking off the debut episode set for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to this exciting matchup, the following events are also scheduled for the NXT on CW premiere:

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair are set to appear.

- NXT Championship match featuring Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams, with CM Punk as the Special Guest Referee.

- A Street Fight between Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz.

- "Miz TV" featuring special guests Oba Femi and Tony D'Angelo.

- Fatal Attraction (opponents TBD) vs. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice.