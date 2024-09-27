WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona to Face PCO in a Monster’s Ball Match at TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

The first official match for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 has been revealed.

During the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, TNA Director of Authority, Santino Marella, was seen backstage having a conversation with Steph De Lander regarding her need to take time off for neck surgery.

As De Lander inquired whether Marella needed any assistance in managing TNA during her absence, Matt Cardona appeared and taunted her. He mockingly said, “We get it, you need neck surgery, go away already!”

In response, Marella reprimanded Cardona for his disrespectful behavior, calling him a "punk" for the way he spoke to De Lander. Marella then announced that Matt Cardona will face PCO at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

And it won’t just be any match.

The two will clash in a brutal Monster’s Ball match.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is set to take place at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on October 26.


