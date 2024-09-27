TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Results (September 26, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Recap by: Matt ten-Hoeve, PWInsider.

The show starts off with a recap of last week’s iMPACT! - the Texas Death Match between Mike Santana and JDC, Moose’s attack on Mike Santana, the events that set up tonight’s match between Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian, and the action between The Hardys and Masha Slamovich vs. The System and Tasha Steelz.

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & a Mystery Partner from NXT vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo

Arianna Grace introduces Jordynne Grace’s Mystery Partner. It is…Sol Ruca!

Rosemary and Wendy Choo attack their opponents before the bell rings, but Sol Ruca and Jordynne Grace gain the control in opposite corners. They are able to make Rosemary and Choo converge in the middle of the ring. Grace hits a dive and skins the cat. Ruca hits a dive off of the top rope to the outside. Grace hits a dive through the ropes.

Rosemary is tossed inside the ring. Ruca follows and the bell rings. Rosemary trips up Ruca and chokes her on the ropes. Choo kicks Ruca in the head from the apron and is tagged in. Choo hits a cartwheel elbow in the corner. She snapmares Ruca and twists Ruca’s neck between her feet for a two count. Rosemary is tagged in and she helps Choo double team Ruca with a double suplex for a two count.

Rosemary has the advantage in the corner. She goes for a running attack, but Ruca gets a foot up. She follows it up with a second rope crossbody on Rosemary. Ruca tries to tag in Grace, but Rosemary breaks it up and drags Ruca back to her corner. Choo is tagged in and gets in some strikes in the corner. Rosemary comes in and Ruca is double teamed in the corner. Choo maintains the advantage and drags Ruca down in the middle of the ring. Rosemary tags in and pie faces Grace on the apron. She goes to double suplex Ruca, but Ruca reverses it and tags in Grace.

Grace comes in hot and takes down both of her competitors. She hits a DVD on Rosemary. She hits a DVD on Choo on top of Rosemary. Ruca hits a splash off of the top rope on Rosemary. Grace plants Rosemary and Sol Ruca hits the Sol Snatcher.

Grace goes for the Juggernaut Driver on Rosemary, but Tasha Steelz runs out and attacks Grace. The referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Jordynne Grace and Sol Ruca by disqualification

Steelz, Rosemary, and Choo beat down Grace and Ruca until Masha Slamovich runs out to make the save.

Gia Miller is in the back with Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian says that he’s beaten Joe Hendry before and he’ll do it again. Tonight, he’ll get to do it in front of Nic Nemeth and Nemeth will get to see just how great Kazarian is. After tonight, everyone will be calling Kazarian the “King of TNA.”

Laredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham

They circle each other and lock up. Laredo Kid grabs a side headlock, but Gresham uses some catch wrestling and quickness to take the advantage and get a two count with a roll up. Gresham then uses his power with a big tackle. He avoids some of Laredo Kid’s quickness and they stand off.

Laredo Kid is able to slip in a strike to the face that sends Gresham to the corner. Laredo Kid charges, but Gresham moves and hits a chop. Laredo Kid lifts Gresham to the outside apron and Gresham grabs Laredo Kid’s mask. Laredo Kid fights it off and knocks Gresham down to the floor. Laredo Kid hits a dive through the ropes and tosses Gresham back inside for a two count.

Laredo Kid hits a running strike in the corner and then slams Gresham down. He hits a moonsault on Gresham. He goes for a second one, but Gresham gets his knees up. Gresham takes Laredo Kid down and hits a standing moonsault for a two count. Gresham pops up quickly and locks in a Boston Crab.

Laredo Kid tries to get to the ropes, but Gresham pulls him back to the middle of the ring. He tries again, but Gresham keeps him in the middle of the ring. Gresham switches it to a deeper Single Leg Boston Crab, but Laredo Kid makes it to the ropes. Laredo Kid kicks Gresham off of him in the corner and then hits a kick. He climbs the top rope and hits a crossbody on Gresham. He follows it up with a series of suplexes on Gresham for a two count.

Gresham gets his foot up in the corner as Laredo Kid charges in. Gresham starts to dissect Laredo Kid’s limbs with calculated strikes. Gresham takes Laredo Kid’s leg and smashes it into the mat repeatedly until Laredo Kid taps.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Mike Santana is in the back with a chain. He says that “they” don’t get it, but they’ll get it this time. He opens up The System’s locker room and runs in. As the door closes, you can hear him laying in shots.

KUSHIDA, Speedball Mike Bailey & Leon Slater vs. The ABC and Zachary Wentz

Zachary Wentz and Mike Bailey start things off. They jaw at each other a bit and then lock up. Ace Austin tags in quickly and grabs Bailey. Leon Slater tags in quickly. Chris Bey tags in. KUSHIDA tags in. Everyone comes in and there’s a six-man staredown.

The referee finally gets control and Bey and KUSHIDA are legal. They lock up and KUSHIDA takes control of an arm. He brings Bey down to the mat and stretches him. They stand and Slater tags in. He double teams Bey with KUSHIDA for a two count.

Slater goes for a big boot, but Bey moves and tags in Austin. ABC double teams Slater with Stereo Dropkicks for a two count. Austin works over Slater in the corner and then hits a suplex for a two count. Austin works over Slater’s arm and then drives him into the corner. Bey tags in and ABC double teams Slater again for a two count.

Slater tries to fight back on Bey, but Bey keeps control and tags in Wentz. Wentz jumps in and gets control of Slater. Slater is able to fight back and knock Wentz down, but Austin gets the tag. Austin keeps Slater from a tag and tags in Bey. As Bey comes in, Slater escapes and tags in KUSHIDA.

KUSHIDA comes in hot and takes down both members of The ABC. He hits a palm strike on Bey and lifts him to the top. Bey rolls through a hurricanrana for a two count. Wentz tags in. Bailey tags in. They exchange strikes in the middle of the ring until Wentz gains control.

Wentz hits a running knee strike and then a springboard knee for a two count. Everyone jumps into the ring, but The ABC gets rid of KUSHIDA and Slater. Bailey is triple teamed. Wentz hits a Swanton for a pin that is broken up by KUSHIDA.

Slater hits a crossbody on The ABC. Wentz goes after Bailey, but Bailey moves. Slater hits a corner kick on Wentz. Slater lifts The ABC to the apron as they charge him. Bailey hits a dive and then Slater hits a dive of his own over the corner post.

Slater goes for the Swanton 450 on Wentz, but Wentz moves. Wentz hits the UFO Cutter for the win!

Winners: The ABC and Zachary Wentz

Jake Something is in the back lifting weights. Hammerstone is pumping him up. Cody Deaner comes in and tells Something that he’s making the wrong choices. He says Something is listening to the wrong people and points to Hammerstone. Hammerstone disagrees and tells Deaner to prove it in the ring. Deaner says that he doesn’t walk away from family or a fight.

Mike Santana is in the back and talks over some of his recent highlights. He has blood all over him (not his) and still has the chain. He talks about how he fears no man or no evil. He is the nastiest ever. He’s in his playground and having fun.

Lei Ying Lee vs. Hyan

They circle and lock up. Lei Ying Lee drives Hyan into the corner and cleanly breaks. Hyan pushes Lee, though, and grabs a side headlock. Lee runs the ropes and hits a tackle. Hyan is thrown into the corner and Lee hits a running strike. Lee uses her quickness to keep Hyan guessing and then hits a kick. Lee hits a snap suplex.

Lee goes to the top rope and Hyan rolls to the outside. Lee drops to the apron and hits a running kick on Hyan. Back in the ring, Hyan wiggles out of Lee’s grasp and takes control of Lee. Hyan hits a back elbow and a combo that ends in a belly-to-back suplex for a one count.

Lee shakes off a couple of hard strikes and then catches one of Hyan’s punches. Lee hits a series of strikes and then hits a neckbreaker. Lee follows it up by climbing Hyan and hitting a knee strike. Lee lifts Hyan and spins her around. After slamming Hyan down, Lee hits Thunderstruck for the win!

Winner: Lei Ying Lee

Leon Slater is frustrated in the back. Mike Bailey approaches him and Slater apologizes to him for their loss earlier. Bailey tells Slater to keep his head up.

The ABC is in the back. They are mourning the loss of their Tag Team Championships. They are upset that they lost to The System, a group that always breaks the rules. They are going to enact their rematch clause. Just as they are about to talk about a date for that rematch, The Hardys come in. The Hardys talk about how they’ve beaten The System and should be considered for the Tag Team Title shot. They say that nothing will stop The Hardy train.

Josh Alexander comes to the ring. The crowd chants “You Tapped Out.” He says that he deserves the chant. He’s said a lot of questionable things recently and did, indeed, tap out. He says he didn’t believe in Joe Hendry before Victory Road. It’s because he didn’t believe that Joe Hendry believed in Joe Hendry. Now, though, he hopes Hendry believes because he got the toughest version of Alexander at Victory Road. He says that he’s getting emotional looking at the TNA letters on the mat. He talks about having amazing matches and traveling the world - working in front of amazing fans. He says that Eric Young tried to talk some sense into him and asks for Young to join him in the ring.

Eric Young comes to the ring. Young says, “Ladies and gentlemen…the real Walking Weapon.” Some of the fans chant “Walking Weapon.” Young says that the fans have watched Alexander grow up and become one of the best in the world in TNA. If Young is the life blood, then Alexander is the heartbeat. Young says it’s great to have the real Alexander back. Alexander was going the wrong way, but his words tonight show that he’s turned around. Young tells Alexander that he loves him.

Alexander tells Young that he’s not just a friend, but a mentor. He’s so thankful to have Young in his life. They shake hands and hug. Young holds the ropes open for Alexander. Alexander declines and holds the ropes open for Young instead. Young goes to leave the ring and Alexander attacks him.

“ERROR OF MY WAYS? NO! I’M EXACTLY WHAT I NEED TO BE!” is what Alexander yells before going for a C4 Spike. Steve Maclin runs out to save Young, so Alexander rolls out of the ring. Sinner and Saint run out and attack Maclin. Alexander joins Sinner and Saint in their beatdown of Maclin and Young. Alexander hits the C4 Spike on Maclin.

Santino Marella is in the back with Steph De Lander. He says that he’s had neck surgery and knows how tough it can be. He says that TNA can be a dangerous place, so she should take some time off. Matt Cardona comes in and tells Steph to just leave already. Santino says that he’s tired of Cardona. It’ll be a Monster’s Ball Match between Cardona and PCO at Bound for Glory!

Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside tries to lock up, but Heather Reckless rolls through. Brookside is able to grab Reckless, though, and slam her. Brookside drops an elbow for a two count. Brookside elbows out of a corner attack and then hits a jumping strike. Brookside tries to take control of Reckless in the corner, but Reckless reverses it and drops Brookside.

As Reckless takes control, Ash by Elegance and The Personal Concierge come out to get a closer look at Heather Reckless.

Reckless maintains her control and rolls Brookside up for a two count. Reckless hits a series of strikes in the corner, followed by a running kick for a two count. Reckless stretches Brookside on the mat. Brookside powers out of it and hits a couple of running clotheslines, followed by a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Brookside trips up Reckless into the corner and hits a running knee strike. She goes for Broken Wings, but Reckless rolls to the outside. Brooksides hits a baseball slide and joins Reckless on the outside. Brookside hits a suplex on the outside. Brookside resets the ten count and then sends Reckless into the ring post.

Reckless is sent back into the ring. Reckless rolls to the apron. Brookside gives Ash some attention and Reckless is able to pull Brookside down into the ropes. Reckless climbs to the top rope and hits Rarified Air for the win!

Winner: Heather Reckless

In the back, Ash by Elegance is complaining about her foot pain (from wearing her shoes) to The Personal Concierge. Heather Reckless comes in and is excited about her win. Ash and The Personal Concierge say that Reckless looks like a mess. They have her leave with them and The Personal Concierge has some ideas for Reckless’ look.

Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner to challenge TNA Champion Nic Nemeth at Bound for Glory 2024

Nic Nemeth joins the commentary table.

Frankie Kazarian takes his time getting into the ring - getting into it with Nic Nemeth and a fan in the process. He requests his special introduction from Jade Chung, but Joe Hendry grabs the microphone. He thinks he should be the one to introduce Kazarian. He says, “Introducing the winner of the 2024 Antonio Banderas Look-alike Competition…he is the dad from Spy Kids…he is Puss in Boots…and he’s not the King of TNA…” Kazarian attacks Joe Hendry and the referee calls for the bell.

Hendry is thrown into the ropes and is able to hit a tackle. He picks up Kazarian and hits a slam. He goes for another slam, but Kazarian grabs the ropes. Hendry runs at Kazarian, but Kazarian moves out of the way and drops Hendry with a Backstabber. Kazarian takes control as the crowd chants “Puss in Boots.”

Hendry is able to reverse things briefly, but Kazarian trips him up into the corner. Kazarian hits a suplex and mocks Hendry’s stomp/clap. Kazarian snapmares Hendry and locks in a headlock. Hendry tries to power out of it, but Kazarian drives him back down and maintains the hold. Hendry powers up again and breaks the hold. He hits the ropes, but Kazarian is able to hit a slam, followed by a rope assisted leg drop.

Kazarian grabs the microphone. He asks the crowd if they believe in Joe Hendry. He says that the only thing that matters is that he does not believe in Joe Hendry. He goes for another rope assisted leg drop, but Hendry moves and gets to his feet. Hendry lays in some strikes and a Fallaway Slam. Hendry kips up and goes for the Standing Ovation. Kazarian reverses it into the Chicken Wing, but Hendry gets out of it. Kazarian tries to use the ropes to dive onto Hendry, but Hendry moves out of the way.

Hendry hits a Pop Up Powerbomb and then locks in the Ankle Lock. Kazarian kicks him off and gets a roll up for a two count. Kazarian follows it up with a hard clothesline for a two count. Kazarian goes for Fade to Black, but Hendry wiggles out and locks in the Ankle Lock again. Kazarian gets to the ropes.

Kazarian rolls to the apron. Hendry goes after him, but Kazarian strikes him off. Kazarian leaps into the ring and hits a DDT for a two count. Kazarian works Hendry over in the corner. Hendry reverses an Irish Whip and Kazarian flies over the top turnbuckle. Hendry follows Kazarian to the outside and hits a delayed suplex.

Hendry rolls back inside and the referee begins his ten count. Hendry doesn’t want the referee to count. While the referee is distracted by Hendry, Kazarian grabs brass knuckles from his vest. Kazarian gets in the ring and punches Hendry with the brass knuckles for the win!

Winner and Facing Nic Nemeth at Bound for Glory: Frankie Kazarian

NO!

Nic Nemeth shows the referee the brass knuckles. The referee is trying to figure out what happened. Santino Marella comes out and restarts the match!

Kazarian immediately takes control in the corner. Hendry reverses things and gets a roll up for a two count. Kazarian hits a big clothesline. He hits another one. Kazarian slowly lifts Hendry up and goes for a running strike. Hendry catches him and hits the Standing Ovation for the win!

Winner and Facing Nic Nemeth at Bound for Glory: Joe Hendry

As Joe Hendry celebrates his win, Nic Nemeth holds up his title on the outside.