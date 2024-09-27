AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024 Viewership Numbers Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam aired live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, drawing 702,000 viewers on TBS.

This represents an increase from last week’s AEW Dynamite episode, which aired on September 18 and attracted 687,000 viewers, marking a rise of 15,000 viewers for this week's show.

Additionally, the 9/25 episode scored a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a slight uptick from the 0.22 rating recorded on 9/18 in the same key demo.

However, this year’s viewership numbers saw a decline compared to last year’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in 2023, which garnered 984,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This year's event saw a drop of nearly 300,000 viewers compared to last year.