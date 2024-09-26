Who Will CM Punk Target Next? WWE Star Teases Matchups with Top Talent After Bad Blood

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

When CM Punk finally puts Drew McIntyre behind him, who could be the next target on his WWE hit-list?

"The Best in the World" appeared on 103.5 KISS FM in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, this week to promote WWE Bad Blood 2024, taking place in Atlanta, GA, on October 5, and the highly anticipated WWE NXT on CW debut episode in Chicago on October 1.

During the interview, the WWE legend was asked about potential opponents after his Hell in a Cell match against "The Scottish Warrior" at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

"It’s a fair mix of people that I’ve already been in the ring with and people that I haven’t, you know? I think getting back in the ring with guys like Rey Mysterio or John Cena, Randy [Orton], Cody [Rhodes], you know, I think there’s fun stuff to do there," Punk explained. "But then there’s the crop of people that I’ve never been in the ring with — Chad Gable is one that really sticks out. I like watching [Ludwig] Kaiser, I think he’s pretty incredible. GUNTHER, obviously. So it’s a fair mix of people that I have existed with in the past and then there’s just people that I haven’t even been on-screen with, you know?”

Punk elaborated further, “I did some dark matches with Dominik [Mysterio], and I think I could do some pretty great television with him. I think him and Liv [Morgan] are spectacular. Damian Priest is another one. I got a loose promise with him that me and him are going to main event The Garden. He was supposed to main event The Garden in like a dark match, but he had really bad flight trouble a couple months back, so he didn’t make it. So I owe him that. At least I think I told him that. So the answer unfortunately is everybody. You know, pretty boring answer."