Cardi B Joins WWE SummerSlam Promotion, Teases Exciting Event with Bianca Belair

WWE is making waves by collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, and fans are loving it. Following the recent announcement of Megan Thee Stallion’s new WWE SmackDown theme song "Neva Play," which sparked rumors of her WWE debut, the company has now brought Cardi B into the fold.

WWE recently unveiled plans for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3, 2025. To hype the event, a special promotional video featuring Cardi B and WWE Superstar Bianca Belair was released.

Cardi B wasted no time sharing the video with her 35.4 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), posting: “Here’s to the Streets. And to my girl Bianca Belair! SummerSlam. 2 Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd.”

With two powerhouse women like Cardi B and Bianca Belair involved, next year’s SummerSlam promises to be one of WWE’s most electrifying events yet.