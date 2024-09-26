WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cardi B Joins WWE SummerSlam Promotion, Teases Exciting Event with Bianca Belair

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2024

WWE is making waves by collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, and fans are loving it. Following the recent announcement of Megan Thee Stallion’s new WWE SmackDown theme song "Neva Play," which sparked rumors of her WWE debut, the company has now brought Cardi B into the fold.

WWE recently unveiled plans for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3, 2025. To hype the event, a special promotional video featuring Cardi B and WWE Superstar Bianca Belair was released.

Cardi B wasted no time sharing the video with her 35.4 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), posting: “Here’s to the Streets. And to my girl Bianca Belair! SummerSlam. 2 Nights. MetLife Stadium. August 2nd and 3rd.”

With two powerhouse women like Cardi B and Bianca Belair involved, next year’s SummerSlam promises to be one of WWE’s most electrifying events yet.


