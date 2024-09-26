Malakai Black's AEW Contract May Expire Sooner Than Expected

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to Raj Giri, Malakai Black’s AEW contract may be expiring sooner than initially expected. Giri shared the following statement via Twitter/X:

"Malakai Black’s #AEW contract is apparently expiring soon. I know Tony Khan had stated in 2022 that Black was under contract for 5 years, but the word I’m hearing is that it is actually up early next year and AEW is working to re-sign him. I’ve also heard that there is major interest in him outside of AEW."

In 2022, Black had addressed the situation regarding his contract, stating:

"My contract is not five years, my contract has never been five years. Again, this is all bullsh*t, it’s all lies."