WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Malakai Black's AEW Contract May Expire Sooner Than Expected

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2024

Malakai Black's AEW Contract May Expire Sooner Than Expected

According to Raj Giri, Malakai Black’s AEW contract may be expiring sooner than initially expected. Giri shared the following statement via Twitter/X:

"Malakai Black’s #AEW contract is apparently expiring soon. I know Tony Khan had stated in 2022 that Black was under contract for 5 years, but the word I’m hearing is that it is actually up early next year and AEW is working to re-sign him. I’ve also heard that there is major interest in him outside of AEW."

In 2022, Black had addressed the situation regarding his contract, stating:

"My contract is not five years, my contract has never been five years. Again, this is all bullsh*t, it’s all lies."


Tags: #aew #malakai black

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89482/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π