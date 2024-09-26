WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rumored Location and Venue Revealed for WWE RAW Debut on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2024

Rumored Location and Venue Revealed for WWE RAW Debut on Netflix

WWE RAW will officially transition to Netflix in January 2025. The Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes has provided some insights regarding the location of the first show under this new partnership.

In a post, @WrestleVotes shared:

“As discussed on today’s edition of ‘WrestleVotes Radio,’ the location for the first RAW on Netflix appears to be Los Angeles, CA, on 1/6/25, while the final RAW on USA Network, airing 12/30/24, will take place in Houston, TX.”

The rumored venue for the Los Angeles show is the newly opened Intuit Dome, which has a seating capacity of 18,000. It was previously speculated that the Intuit Dome might host the 2024 Survivor Series Premium Live Event (PLE), but WWE later confirmed that Vancouver, British Columbia, would serve as the host city for the event instead.


Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89480/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π