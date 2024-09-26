Rumored Location and Venue Revealed for WWE RAW Debut on Netflix

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE RAW will officially transition to Netflix in January 2025. The Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes has provided some insights regarding the location of the first show under this new partnership.

In a post, @WrestleVotes shared:

“As discussed on today’s edition of ‘WrestleVotes Radio,’ the location for the first RAW on Netflix appears to be Los Angeles, CA, on 1/6/25, while the final RAW on USA Network, airing 12/30/24, will take place in Houston, TX.”

The rumored venue for the Los Angeles show is the newly opened Intuit Dome, which has a seating capacity of 18,000. It was previously speculated that the Intuit Dome might host the 2024 Survivor Series Premium Live Event (PLE), but WWE later confirmed that Vancouver, British Columbia, would serve as the host city for the event instead.