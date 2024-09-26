Taz Reflects on the FTW Championship's 25-Year History as HOOK Retires the Belt

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The FTW Championship was officially retired on Wednesday night.

In a fitting full-circle moment, the championship was retired in New York, the very city where Taz first introduced it in the original ECW. This time, it was his son, HOOK, who laid the title to rest after his victory at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024, where he defeated Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Kingdom.

After the match, in an emotional moment shared with his father, HOOK retired the FTW Championship, marking the end of an era. The belt, which had been a symbol of defiance and grit for over two decades, was given a respectful farewell.

Early Thursday morning, "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz took to social media to share his final thoughts on the championship he created more than 25 years ago.

"I would like to thank all of the men who have held the FTW Championship….Sabu, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, Chris Jericho, and HOOK," Taz shared in a statement via X. "And also any fan that has supported or enjoyed this championship during the ECW years or in modern-day wrestling during the AEW years…thank you."