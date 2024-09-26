The Young Bucks Spark Rumors After Encounter with Shane McMahon

The Young Bucks ran into Shane McMahon this morning while leaving NYC, fueling further speculation following their recent meeting with Tony Khan.
Fans are buzzing about the potential implications of these encounters, adding to the growing rumors surrounding the future of Shane McMahon and his relationship with AEW.
Interesting flight today. pic.twitter.com/twtNazEraK— Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) September 26, 2024
⚡ Veteran Wrestlers Backstage at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Swerve Strickland Responds to MVP’s AEW Debut
Two familiar faces from the pro wrestling world were spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2024 11:01AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com