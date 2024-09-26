The Young Bucks Spark Rumors After Encounter with Shane McMahon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Young Bucks ran into Shane McMahon this morning while leaving NYC, fueling further speculation following their recent meeting with Tony Khan.

Fans are buzzing about the potential implications of these encounters, adding to the growing rumors surrounding the future of Shane McMahon and his relationship with AEW.



Interesting flight today. pic.twitter.com/twtNazEraK — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) September 26, 2024



