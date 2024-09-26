WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Veteran Wrestlers Backstage at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Swerve Strickland Responds to MVP’s AEW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2024

Two familiar faces from the pro wrestling world were spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Scotty Riggs and Luke Hawx were both present behind the scenes at the highly anticipated AEW event on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Their appearance backstage added a nostalgic touch for longtime wrestling fans.

In other news from the same show, former WWE Superstar MVP made a surprise AEW debut during the Grand Slam event. In a heated segment, MVP confronted Prince Nana, criticizing him for being unqualified in his role with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. MVP stated that Nana was more concerned with "shucking coffee and dancing" rather than focusing on business. He handed Prince Nana his business card and told him to inform Swerve Strickland when he is ready to “TALK BUSINESS.”

Following the show, Swerve Strickland took to social media, posting a perfectly timed photo of Prince Nana sipping on a cup of coffee, seemingly in response to MVP's comments.

