WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins Announces Birth of His Second Child

Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the popular WWE tag-team The Street Profits, alongside Montez Ford, shared exciting personal news on social media. On Wednesday, Dawkins took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the arrival of his second child.
"Welcome to the fam lil homie 2," Dawkins wrote, adding the hashtag "#DadLife."
Dawkins and his wife, who tied the knot in June earlier this year, are now proud parents of two children, expanding their growing family.
Big congrats!
Welcome to the fam lil homie 2. #dadlife pic.twitter.com/0msCbywNyX— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) September 26, 2024
