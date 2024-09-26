WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins Announces Birth of His Second Child

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2024

Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the popular WWE tag-team The Street Profits, alongside Montez Ford, shared exciting personal news on social media. On Wednesday, Dawkins took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the arrival of his second child.

"Welcome to the fam lil homie 2," Dawkins wrote, adding the hashtag "#DadLife."

Dawkins and his wife, who tied the knot in June earlier this year, are now proud parents of two children, expanding their growing family.

Big congrats!

 


