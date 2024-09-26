WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins Announces Birth of His Second Child

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Angelo Dawkins, one-half of the popular WWE tag-team The Street Profits, alongside Montez Ford, shared exciting personal news on social media. On Wednesday, Dawkins took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the arrival of his second child.

"Welcome to the fam lil homie 2," Dawkins wrote, adding the hashtag "#DadLife."

Dawkins and his wife, who tied the knot in June earlier this year, are now proud parents of two children, expanding their growing family.

Big congrats!