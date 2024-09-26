HOOK Retires FTW Championship After Successful Defense Against Roderick Strong at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK retained his FTW Championship with a decisive victory over The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong in the second match of the evening at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

HOOK secured his win by applying his signature Red-Rum submission, forcing Strong to tap out. After the match, HOOK made the momentous decision to retire the FTW Championship. The emotional moment was capped off with a heartfelt embrace between HOOK and his father, Taz, the legendary founder of the FTW title during the original ECW days.