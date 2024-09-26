HOOK Retires FTW Championship After Successful Defense Against Roderick Strong at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK retained his FTW Championship with a decisive victory over The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong in the second match of the evening at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
HOOK secured his win by applying his signature Red-Rum submission, forcing Strong to tap out. After the match, HOOK made the momentous decision to retire the FTW Championship. The emotional moment was capped off with a heartfelt embrace between HOOK and his father, Taz, the legendary founder of the FTW title during the original ECW days.
THERE'S THE SIGNAL! HOOK has the home field advantage for his #FTW Championship defense against Roderick Strong!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on TBS!@730HOOK | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/asK2o5mYx6
Thank you @OfficialTAZ!#AEWDynamite Grand Slam tonight, live right NOW on @TBSNetwork!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2024
