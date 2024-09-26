WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

HOOK Retires FTW Championship After Successful Defense Against Roderick Strong at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2024

HOOK Retires FTW Championship After Successful Defense Against Roderick Strong at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK retained his FTW Championship with a decisive victory over The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong in the second match of the evening at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

HOOK secured his win by applying his signature Red-Rum submission, forcing Strong to tap out. After the match, HOOK made the momentous decision to retire the FTW Championship. The emotional moment was capped off with a heartfelt embrace between HOOK and his father, Taz, the legendary founder of the FTW title during the original ECW days.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #grand slam #hook #ftw championship

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89474/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π