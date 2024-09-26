WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MVP Makes AEW Debut, Offers to "Talk Business" with Swerve Strickland

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2024

Prince Nana appeared during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" to provide an update on Swerve Strickland's status. However, the segment gained attention due to MVP's AEW debut.

Strickland, last seen in a brutal Lights Out Cage Match against "Hangman" Adam Page, suffered extreme punishment, including a hypodermic needle through his cheek. Nana confirmed Strickland was recovering, mentioning his recent hardships, including losing his world title, home, and the match with Page. MVP then interrupted, praising Strickland’s reign and criticizing Nana for allowing such events to happen. He offered his business card, suggesting a future partnership with Strickland.

MVP's AEW debut aligns with reports of WWE's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley negotiating with AEW. MVP’s company has also trademarked "The Hurt Syndicate," fueling speculation they may join him soon.


