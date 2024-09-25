Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The biggest annual AEW Dynamite of the year has arrived!

All Elite Wrestling returns from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York this evening at 8/7c on TBS, as they present their latest annual "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show is Prince Nana giving an update on Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag-Team Championship, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Additionally, the two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program will include "The Glamour" Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the AEW Women's Championship, HOOK vs. Roderick Strong for the FTW Championship, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (If Danielson is medically cleared).

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam results from Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 25, 2024): QUEENS, N.Y.

We shoot live inside massive Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, where Excalibur welcomes us to the show and introduces his co-commentators Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Taz.

Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson

The theme for Nigel McGuinness hits and out he comes in his "Bryan Fears Nigel" t-shirt. As he settles inside the squared circle, his music dies down. The entrance tune for AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson plays, but no one comes out.

McGuinness gets on the microphone and says it's just like he thought. He says he hasn't seen "The American Dragon" all day. He demands the referee count to ten and if Danielson doesn't come out, he be stripped of the AEW World Championship.

The referee begins his count, but before he can get to the count of ten, Europe's "Final Countdown" hits instead of Danielson's regular theme like a few minutes earlier. The crowd explodes and following a proper delay, the AEW World Champion finally emerges in his ring gear to another big crowd explosion.

As Danielson heads to the ring, "Good Ol' J.R." mentions on commentary that he is 50 years deep into his pro wrestling career and he respects Danielson more than anyone else he can think of. The fans sing along with "Final Countdown" as Danielson settles in the ring.

The two have a lengthy stare down as fans break out with various chants of excitement before the two even touch. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this highly-anticipated showdown of former rivals.

We see things get started with McGuinness sending Danielson back with an uppercut before playing to the crowd and taunting the fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Danielson makes him pay by sending him to the corner with a forearm of his own.

They lock up again, with Danielson escaping a wristlock, only for McGuinness to knock him down. He gloats about this as he circles the mat, but Danielson takes him down before following up with a spinal tap. McGuinness, however, gets back to his feet.

The two trade strikes this time, until Danielson sends him down with a kick to the leg. Nigel appears to play this up, drawing Bryan in to mount up for some punches, but Danielson turns it around. Nigel does all he can to break out, turning around for some more punches until the champ catches him with a few extra strikes.

Nigel finally escapes, looking for a LeBell Lock, but Danielson counters with one instead, forcing McGuinness to crawl to the ropes to break the hold. Nigel forces the champ to the outside, where he takes control by sending Danielson to the barricade before setting up the steel steps for a drop toe hold sending Bryan down hard.

McGuinness goes after Danielson’s hand next, before Bryan narrowly escapes disaster to get to his feet and sends McGuinness into the ring post. Nigel turns it around by slamming the champ’s arm against it, before bringing Bryan back into the ring. Nigel catches his arm, locking in a London Dungeon until Bryan forces a break at the ropes.

Bryan starts fighting back now, sending Nigel down before taking to the top turnbuckle, but Nigel intercepts. Tower of London set up by McGuiness, but Danielson escapes before hitting his running knee on his old rival. Bryan gets to his feet before laying in a series of kicks on Nigel, culminating in a roundhouse kick that gets the champ a close two-count.

Danielson brings Nigel to his feet before sending him to the corner, but McGuinness catches himself for a headstand on the turnbuckle, only for Bryan to twist his head to loosen the grip. Nigel responds with a hard lariat and the cover, but only gets a two-count for his efforts.

Danielson slaps the LeBell Lock on again, only for Nigel to once again survive and escape. After some more back-and-forth action, "The American Dragon" once again secures his LeBell Lock finishing submission hold. McGuinness tries again to escape, but this time can't. He says "Thank you" to Danielson and taps out.

After the match, Christian Cage's theme hits and he makes his way out of the entrance tunnel with his contract for a guaranteed AEW World title shot at a time of his choosing on a clipboard in his hands. He pulls out a pen and goes to sign it to cash it in.

Before he can put pen-to-paper, Kip Sabian appears from behind him, yanks the pen out of his hands and runs off to the back. Cage runs back after him, sees Claudio Castagnoli and PAC waiting behind the curtain, and continues running. After this, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

FTW Championship

HOOK (c) vs. Roderick Strong

When we return, the bat-symbol for HOOK flashes inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and then we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson as the FTW Champion emerges and heads to the ring for title action in our second match of the evening.

From there, The Undisputed Kingdom entrance tune plays and Roderick Strong makes his way out accompanied by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Strong getting a firm wrist-lock on the champ who tries to turn it around. Strong sends him to the corner with the hold, but this only leads to the two going at it on the mat before Roderick is forced to take a breather on the outside.

HOOK doesn’t give him this, going right after him until the challenger gets away, grabbing a kendo stick from nearby, only for the champ to give it back to them ten-fold, beating them down and also giving Taven and Bennett some smacks for good measure.

The FTW Champion connects with a big T-bone suplex that sends Bennett to the floor. He does the same to Taven down as well, but the distraction leads to Strong taking over and getting the upper hand. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

Strong continues to work over HOOK, bringing the action back into the ring. HOOK fights out of a backbreaker but is taken back to the mat by Roderick, who stomps at him until HOOK gets to his feet once more. Strong has him up against the ropes with some strikes, bringing him back to the center, which gives HOOK an opening for a T-bone suplex.

On that note, we return from the break to HOOK fighting off Taven and Bennett once again, and locking Strong in his Red Rum submission finisher in the ring for the win. With the victory, HOOK retains the FTW Championship.

After the match wraps up, Tony Schiavone interviews HOOK at ringside and brings up HOOK being a New York native, eliciting the always-fun "cheap pop" from the N.Y. crowd in attendance. He talks about HOOK's legendary father, Taz, who is shown seated inches away. HOOK goes on to retire the FTW Championship in a cool moment, sharing a hug with his pops before the show heads into another commercial break.

Winner and final FTW Champion: HOOK

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

When we return from the break, we head back to the ring where "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for our third match of the evening, which will be our second title tilt thus far.

On that note, Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary for this one, as Will Ospreay's theme hits and "The Aerial Assassin" emerges alongside Don Callis Family member and his longtime friend, Kyle Fletcher. The two settle in the ring for their AEW World Tag-Team Championship opportunity.

The Young Bucks' music hits next and out comes Nicholas and Matthew Jackson for the latest defense of their AEW World Tag-Team Championships. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Nicholas and Ospreay.

Matthew quickly gets involved as well, however, which also brings in Fletcher. The Bucks get him out of the picture and start to take over on the early offense. Nicholas grabs Ospreay as Fletcher tags himself in, and Will escapes before the two double-team Nicholas.

They end up propping Matthew onto Nicholas before connecting with an insane launching moonsault from Ospreay off of Fletcher onto the stacked champs. The Bucks end up on the outside, where Ospreay and Fletcher hit big dives before the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Fletcher fighting from underneath in the middle of an offensive comeback. Fletcher manages to fight the champs off long enough for a tag to Ospreay, who takes to the ropes to take the Bucks down.

Nicholas tags in for the Bucks, who takes a standing moonsault from Ospreay for a big crowd pop. Matthew tags back in and the Bucks start to shift the offensive momentum back in their favor. They set Ospreay up on the ropes for a big double-team spot that draws a close two-count for the champs.

The Bucks look for the BTE Trigger, but Ospreay instead hits a double Oscutter on Nicholas and Matthew for a close two-count. The crowd came to life there. All four men begin duking it out when Ospreay blasts Matthew with a Hidden Blade.

Bucks take back over from there, hitting a TK Driver on Fletcher, now the legal man, on the hard part of the ring apron. They go for the cover, but only get two before we head into our second mid-match commercial break. When we return, Ospreay and Fletcher hit dueling Styles Clashes for huge pops.

All four brawl once again and we see Ospreay and Fletcher hit a TK Driver of their own on Jackson for a super-close two-count that got the crowd out of their seats inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. They hit another big double-team move for another close pin attempt seconds later.

Fletcher takes Matthew up the ropes and hits a turnbuckle bomb brain-buster for another close pin attempt, which Nicholas breaks up just in the Nich..olas..of time. The action continues with the Bucks on the floor. Fletcher hits a big tope suicida. Callis pops up from the commentary desk and sneaks a screwdriver to Fletcher.

After a slight delay, Fletcher ends up sliding into the ring while Callis ties the referee up. He has the screwdriver in-hand and looks ready to use it. He cocks his arm back, but before he can blast Jackson with it, Ospreay slides in and catches his arm to stop him. This leads to the Bucks taking over, and ultimately hitting a BTE Trigger for the win. With the win, The Young Bucks are still your AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

MVP Makes AEW Debut, Confronts Prince Nana About Swerve Strickland

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with The Conglomeration. They push their new t-shirts on Shop AEW and then Mark Briscoe cuts a promo like only he can to promote The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree in Trios action on AEW Collision: Grand Slam. For those interested, today's "word of the day" was "vociferous."

Inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, we see Tony Schiavone standing at the top of the entrance ramp. He introduces his guest at this time, New York's own Prince Nana. Swerve Strickland's theme hits and out comes his manager doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance.

Nana does the "Who's House?" call-and-response chant with the crowd and then mentions that Swerve is not yet medically cleared to return, but says he's working hard every day for all of the fans. We hear someone off-camera say, "Excuse me..."

With that said, former WWE Superstar MVP makes his way out in a suit with a cane in his hand. MVP talks to Prince Nana about Swerve, who he calls one of the best there is. He says Swerve's 2024 AEW World Championship run will be studied for generations to come.

MVP goes on to say he saw the whole thing, but he also saw him lose the title and have his childhood home burnt down to the ground. He asks why Nana is out here smiling. He says he doesn't see that as a failure on Swerve, but on his management.

He says Swerve's management is more interested in shucking coffee and dancing than his client. He says when Swerve is ready to be taken seriously again and ascend to the mountain top where he belongs, "please give him my business card and let him know I'll be ready to talk ....BUSINESS." Nice little Hurt Business tease from MVP before he walks off to end the segment.

AEW Women's World Championship

"The Glamour" Mariah May (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

We return to the ring for more championship action, as we prepare for our next match of the evening, which features the AEW Women's World Championship on-the-line.

Yuka Sakazaki makes her way out to the ring for her big title opportunity. She settles inside and her music dies down. The entrance tune for the reigning and defending AEW Women's World Champion hits next, and out comes "The Glamour" Mariah May.

As May nears the ringside area, Sakazaki flies over the ropes and splashes onto her to get things started between the two with a bang. The action finds its' way in the ring where Sakazaki goes for the cover right off the bat. She only gets a count of two.

May fights back and gets enough momentum to trade strikes with Sakazaki, who hits a rolling elbow that sends the champ to the ropes, but Mariah evades a tiger feint kick to get a breather on the outside. Yuka slowly gets to her feet as the champ creates enough space for a running shotgun dropkick that sends her back down.

May brings her challenger back into the ring. Spinning side slam by Mariah for the cover, but Yuka manages to kick out. May brings her up to her feet before propping her against the ropes, building up speed to drive herself into Sakazaki.

The champ sends Yuka to the corner, setting her up for a hurricanrana, but the challenger catches her, trapping May against the ropes before the count forces a break. Mariah starts fighting back, setting up for Mayday but Yuka counters for a two-count.

After some more back-and-forth action, May spikes Sakazaki on her head and covers her for the win. Once the match wrapped up, Willow Nightingale's theme hits and she runs to the ring to a big pop. She gets in May's face, but then we hear the theme for Mina Shirakawa.

Willow turns to see who it is, and May blasts her with the title belt to lay her out. May runs up the ramp and hoists Mina up and spins her in circles while hugging her. Mina seems stunned. The commentators say she didn't want that. Sakazaki runs up and chases May off as Mina continues to play the confusion. From there, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "The Glamour" Mariah May

AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender Match

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley's new theme song and out he comes accompanied by Marina Shafir through the crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium for our final match of the evening, where the winner moves on to become the next challenger for Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship.

Darby Allin's catchy-ass entrance tune hits next and out he comes, yes, still wearing his fluffy-ass, pink-ass jacket. He enters the ring and he and Mox have a tense stare down before things get going. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Moxley get the early offensive upper-hand, as he gets the quick jump on Allin. He beats Allin down and focuses on the arms and legs of his opposition. He sends Allin into the corner with authority with a hammer throw. Darby flies through and crashes and burns on the floor at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Mox has Darby's mouth opened up and on the ring ropes. He begins kicking the crap out of the ring ropes and we see a super close-up camera shot of an absurd amount of dark, thick blood pouring out of Darby's mouth.

Darby eventually starts to fight back, bloody as hell and all, as the action spills out to the floor. As it does, we see Darby get briefly distracted by Marina Shafir. This allows Mox to take over. Mox heads into the ring and distracts the referee while Shafir puts the boots to Allin.

Mox heads out to the floor, grabs Darby's hand from inside the ring and pulls it forward so his shoulder is on the ring post and being yanked by Mox, who pulls back like he's trying to rip it directly out of the socket. As Mox continues to deliver punishment to Allin, we shift gears and head into our final commercial break of the evening.

When we return, we see Mox still very much in a comfortable offensive lead. He is dominating Allin with relative ease this point, and being arrogant while doing it. Allin surprises him with an offensive comeback and slaps Mox in a near match-ending guillotine choke.

Mox hangs in there and the fight continues on the floor. Mox takes over and starts tearing up the protective mats surrounding the ringside area, exposing the unforgiving solid floor beneath it. He plants Allin face-first into it and heads into the ring to taunt the fans.

Allin won't stay down, however, and fans break out in a loud "You can't kill him!" chant. The commentators even point it out on the broadcast. Mox slaps Allin in a rear naked choke and begins squeezing the hell out of it. Allin looks to be out, but upon fans chanting his name, he shows some movement and tries again to escape.

Mox switches to the bulldog choke and squeezes for all he's got again. Darby seemed to be fading again, but again hung in there, grit his teeth and made it to the ropes to force the hold to be released. The "You can't kill him!" chants break out again.

Darby fights back and he and Mox end up on the middle rope trading shots as the crowd comes to life in the background once again. Allin looks for something big, but Mox counters in mid-air with an Avalanche Death Rider for the pin fall victory.

With the win, Mox will now move on to challenge Bryan Danielson next for the AEW World Championship. Speaking of whom, Danielson comes out with a hoodie on and attacks Mox from behind. He has a neck tie, which he puts around Moxley's neck.

No firing here, this ain't Justin Roberts and this ain't WWE. Marina Shafir immediately jumps on Danielson's back to try and help Mox. Claudio Castagnoli and PAC also run out. Private Party come out to try and even up the numbers game. They do enough to get everyone out of the ring but Mox and Danielson, but get laid out on the floor for their efforts.

Danielson has Mox in position for his running knee, but Mox's crew pulls him under the ropes to the floor to save him. Danielson gets on the mic and says he declares war against Mox. He says it will be the two of them fighting for the AEW World Championship at AEW Wrestle Dream.

He vows to kick his ass, but says so in more colorful fashion than that. Europe's "Final Countdown" plays again as Excalibur confirms Mox-Danielson for the AEW title for the October 12 AEW Wrestle Dream pay-per-view. That's how the 2024 installment of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!