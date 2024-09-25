Roman Reigns Set for Six SmackDown Appearances Ahead of WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE fans can look forward to seeing "The Original Tribal Chief" dominate Friday nights once again.

WWE has officially confirmed Roman Reigns for six upcoming episodes of SmackDown on the USA Network.

Since making his comeback at WWE SummerSlam 2024, the former leader of The Bloodline has been a regular fixture on WWE programming, gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5. Reigns will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on the new head of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu.

As Reigns prepares for his in-ring return at Bad Blood 2024, WWE has announced his participation in the following SmackDown events throughout October and November:

October 11, 2024: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, South Carolina

October 18, 2024: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, South Carolina

October 25, 2024: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

November 8, 2024: KeyBank Center – Buffalo, New York

November 15, 2024: Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 22, 2024: Delta Center – Salt Lake City, Utah