Candice LeRae Advances to Semifinals After Defeating Piper Niven in WWE Speed Women’s Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2024

The action in the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament continued with exciting matches this week.

On Wednesday, September 25, Candice LeRae secured a hard-fought victory over Piper Niven. LeRae hit a devastating German suplex off the ropes, followed by a picture-perfect moonsault, earning the pinfall victory.

With this win, LeRae advances to the semifinals, where she is set to face Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL next week in what promises to be a highly anticipated match.

This Friday, WWE on X will showcase another thrilling semifinal bout in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament. Naomi will battle former WWE Women’s Champion and fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY in a showdown that fans won’t want to miss.

Watch the 9/25 episode of WWE on X through the embedded video player below.

 


