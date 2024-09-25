Updated Reason Behind Vince McMahon’s PR Firm Switch

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon has recently parted ways with his long-time PR firm, Sitrick and Company, ahead of the upcoming release of Netflix’s "Mr. McMahon" docuseries. This change was confirmed in a statement provided by the firm on Tuesday.

“With respect to clients, we don’t comment beyond we are no longer working together,” Sitrick and Company told POST Wrestling.

In a new update, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that McMahon has enlisted Edendale Strategies as his new PR and media firm. The decision to make the switch was reportedly McMahon's own, and those familiar with the situation believe that it may be related to the impending release of the Netflix docuseries.

Sources close to the matter suggest McMahon chose Edendale Strategies due to the belief that its President, Tony Freinberg, and his team are more in tune with the evolving media landscape. They are thought to have a more comprehensive understanding of the digital and online media environment, which likely influenced McMahon's decision to make the switch.