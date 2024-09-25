Vince McMahon Claims the Public Misunderstands His True Thought Process

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon’s complex and controversial journey has been fully explored in the six-part Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon. The series dives into numerous tales from McMahon’s career, including the notorious television battles that defined an era. One of the focal points is the Monday Night Wars, a period of fierce competition between WCW and WWE, where McMahon offered candid reflections on the turbulent time.

In 1995, the rivalry reached new heights with the debut of WCW Nitro, which directly competed with WWE Raw. Both promotions escalated their feud by exchanging jabs through commentary, skits, and other media tactics, creating a hostile but thrilling atmosphere for fans.

During the documentary, McMahon discussed his mindset during this period, particularly how Ted Turner and Eric Bischoff actively challenged WWE. He explained his unique perspective, emphasizing how his outward statements often differed from his internal thoughts.

“Some would think it might be hypocritical for me to say, ‘Uh, okay, I don’t hurt someone else. I just do what’s best for me.’ Yet, when someone comes after me, I don’t think they have the right. Sure, they have the right. What I say, a lot of times, is totally different than what I think. The public doesn’t understand that sometimes. As a businessman, you have to throw things out there. It’s not really the way you feel, but it controls the thought process by doing that,” McMahon shared.