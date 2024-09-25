WWE Legend Madusa Declines Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries Offer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Not everyone was eager to participate in the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Mr. McMahon.”

Controversial women's wrestling icon Madusa, formerly known as Alundra Blayze in WWE, revealed in a recent interview that she declined the opportunity to be interviewed for the six-part series.

Madusa, famous for her dramatic defection from WWE to WCW during the Monday Night Wars—where she infamously threw the WWE Women’s Championship into a trash can on live TV—discussed her decision on the Paving The Way podcast.

"They contacted me, they wanted me in this thing so bad,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. “They contacted me, I don’t know, about a year ago, two years ago maybe. They were already starting this, and they were like, ‘It’ll be cool. Vince is involved. He’s doing it.’”

Despite the offer, Madusa chose to trust her instincts. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I almost, I’m like, okay, if Vince is doing it…but something in my gut, I’m telling you, we all have that natural instinct, and you’ve got to follow your gut because that was my money-maker in this business. I’m like, ‘Nope,’ and I’m so glad I had nothing to do with it. No. I’ll never forget, I have the conversations, they’re in emails, I have those conversations.”