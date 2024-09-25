WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Legend Madusa Declines Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries Offer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2024

WWE Legend Madusa Declines Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries Offer

Not everyone was eager to participate in the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Mr. McMahon.”

Controversial women's wrestling icon Madusa, formerly known as Alundra Blayze in WWE, revealed in a recent interview that she declined the opportunity to be interviewed for the six-part series.

Madusa, famous for her dramatic defection from WWE to WCW during the Monday Night Wars—where she infamously threw the WWE Women’s Championship into a trash can on live TV—discussed her decision on the Paving The Way podcast.

"They contacted me, they wanted me in this thing so bad,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. “They contacted me, I don’t know, about a year ago, two years ago maybe. They were already starting this, and they were like, ‘It’ll be cool. Vince is involved. He’s doing it.’”

Despite the offer, Madusa chose to trust her instincts. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I almost, I’m like, okay, if Vince is doing it…but something in my gut, I’m telling you, we all have that natural instinct, and you’ve got to follow your gut because that was my money-maker in this business. I’m like, ‘Nope,’ and I’m so glad I had nothing to do with it. No. I’ll never forget, I have the conversations, they’re in emails, I have those conversations.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #madusa #alundra blayze

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89461/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π