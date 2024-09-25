Vince McMahon Breaks Silence on Rita Chatterton Allegations in Netflix Documentary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In 1992, former WWE referee Rita Chatterton accused Vince McMahon of raping her. This accusation resurfaced after McMahon was implicated in hush money allegations, leading to a multi-million dollar settlement with Chatterton in January 2023.

The allegations were also revisited in Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" documentary. Vince McMahon addressed the accusations, stating, "When you're accused of this and accused of that, and there's this deluge of things, 'You're this, you're that.' One of the things was an alleged rape, that never happened. Once you're accused of rape, you're a rapist. It was consensual, and actually, had it been a rape, the statute of limitations had run out. It's all kind of crap like that, that people are digging up and trying to find something on you."

It is important to note that McMahon's interviews were recorded before additional allegations surfaced from former employee Janel Grant, who filed a lawsuit in January.