The Undertaker Joins Wife Michelle McCool in Ice Plunge Despite Reluctance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2024

The Undertaker Joins Wife Michelle McCool in Ice Plunge Despite Reluctance

 
The Undertaker may no longer wrestle, but his legacy in pro wrestling remains unforgettable. Now enjoying life with Michelle McCool, he recently joined her in an ice plunge, despite being reluctant.

McCool, who left the business due to excessive heat, shared a video on Instagram showing The Undertaker’s humorous struggle in the cold water.

“When you both hate plunging, but wifey wants to do it together 😂 I love you @undertaker! 🖤 #blockoutthenoise,” McCool wrote.

“I’M BREATHING!” he joked as they laughed through the experience.

The couple, married for over a decade, continues to share wholesome moments online as The Undertaker enjoys his retirement.


