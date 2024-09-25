Tony D'Angelo Set to Challenge Oba Femi for NXT North American Championship on WWE NXT's Second Episode on The CW

"The Don of NXT" Tony D'Angelo is poised for his opportunity to dethrone the seemingly unstoppable WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi.
During the September 24 episode of WWE NXT, the final broadcast on USA Network before the highly anticipated move to The CW, a video package aired, revealing D'Angelo's challenge to Femi for the WWE NXT North American Championship. The championship match will take place on the second episode of WWE NXT on The CW.
The build-up to this clash will feature a contract signing on a special edition of MizTV, set to air during the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW on October 1, live from Chicago, Illinois.
The championship showdown itself is slated for the following week's episode, airing from Chesterfield, Missouri, near St. Louis, on Tuesday, October 8.
Blood. Sweat. Tears. @TonyDangeloWWE is ready for another shot at @Obaofwwe! 😤 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1qIduuFOg6— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2024
⚡ CM Punk Appears on WWE NXT, Addresses Trick Williams Ahead of NXT on CW Debut
CM Punk, known as "The Best in the World," made a notable appearance on the final WWE NXT broadcast on USA Network during the Tuesday, Septe [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 25, 2024 11:52AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com