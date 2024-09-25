Tony D'Angelo Set to Challenge Oba Femi for NXT North American Championship on WWE NXT's Second Episode on The CW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"The Don of NXT" Tony D'Angelo is poised for his opportunity to dethrone the seemingly unstoppable WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi.

During the September 24 episode of WWE NXT, the final broadcast on USA Network before the highly anticipated move to The CW, a video package aired, revealing D'Angelo's challenge to Femi for the WWE NXT North American Championship. The championship match will take place on the second episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

The build-up to this clash will feature a contract signing on a special edition of MizTV, set to air during the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW on October 1, live from Chicago, Illinois.

The championship showdown itself is slated for the following week's episode, airing from Chesterfield, Missouri, near St. Louis, on Tuesday, October 8.