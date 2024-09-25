WWE Raw Viewership Drops Amid NFL Competition on September 23 Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw have been released.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, the September 23, 2024, episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network drew 1.34 million viewers. This marks a significant drop from the previous week's episode on September 16, which garnered 1.509 million viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, WWE Raw recorded a 0.43 rating, a decrease from the 0.49 rating achieved during the September 16 episode.

This week's episode, which aired from Ontario, California, faced stiff competition from two NFL games: Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills.