WWE Raw Viewership Drops Amid NFL Competition on September 23 Episode

The viewership numbers for this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw have been released.
According to Pro Wrestling Torch, the September 23, 2024, episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network drew 1.34 million viewers. This marks a significant drop from the previous week's episode on September 16, which garnered 1.509 million viewers.
In the 18-49 demographic, WWE Raw recorded a 0.43 rating, a decrease from the 0.49 rating achieved during the September 16 episode.
This week's episode, which aired from Ontario, California, faced stiff competition from two NFL games: Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills.
⚡ Vince McMahon Parts Ways with PR Firm Sitrick and Company Before Netflix Docuseries Release
Janel Grant has enlisted the services of the SKDK PR firm ahead of the much-anticipated release of Netflix's “Mr. McMahon” docum [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 25, 2024 11:48AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com