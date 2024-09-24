Darby Allin Compares WWE to Taylor Swift and AEW to Slayer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Darby Allin discussed the frequent comparisons between WWE and AEW, offering a unique analogy to illustrate the differences between the two promotions.

"If people are going to compare the two companies, WWE and AEW, I like to put it as a music reference. WWE is like Taylor Swift and AEW is like Slayer. Taylor Swift can sell more records, but that doesn’t mean Slayer doesn’t have a huge following.

"Our brand of music is a little more intense and violent, and we don’t have to change anything. We don’t have to try to sell the same records as Taylor Swift. We’re kind of in our own world. That’s what I like to compare the two things to. You can watch All Out and it can be a little offensive, but I live to offend people,” said Allin.