WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jeremy Borash's Influence Grows Behind the Scenes at WWE and NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2024

Jeremy Borash's Influence Grows Behind the Scenes at WWE and NXT

Jeremy Borash is becoming an increasingly influential figure behind the scenes at WWE and WWE NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT color commentator, Booker T, recently highlighted Borash’s contributions during an episode of his "Hall Of Fame" podcast. Booker praised Borash’s work on the critically acclaimed Georgia Tech segment featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes from the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

"Jeremy Borash has been doing some damn good work," Booker T commented. "You guys are seeing the work."

In addition, Booker T credited Borash for playing a significant role in WWE NXT's upcoming move to The CW network, set to debut next Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois.

"You may not know it’s Jeremy’s work, but a lot of the stuff that has been done for the CW, and all the changes with the shows moving to new networks and whatnot, Jeremy's had a huge influence and handprint on actually getting that done," Booker T shared. "He has been doing such a hell of a job, just like this thing with Roman and Cody. Such a hell of a job. How good was it? It was damn good."


Tags: #wwe #booker t #jeremy borash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89443/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π