Jeremy Borash's Influence Grows Behind the Scenes at WWE and NXT

Jeremy Borash is becoming an increasingly influential figure behind the scenes at WWE and WWE NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT color commentator, Booker T, recently highlighted Borash’s contributions during an episode of his "Hall Of Fame" podcast. Booker praised Borash’s work on the critically acclaimed Georgia Tech segment featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes from the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

"Jeremy Borash has been doing some damn good work," Booker T commented. "You guys are seeing the work."

In addition, Booker T credited Borash for playing a significant role in WWE NXT's upcoming move to The CW network, set to debut next Tuesday in Chicago, Illinois.

"You may not know it’s Jeremy’s work, but a lot of the stuff that has been done for the CW, and all the changes with the shows moving to new networks and whatnot, Jeremy's had a huge influence and handprint on actually getting that done," Booker T shared. "He has been doing such a hell of a job, just like this thing with Roman and Cody. Such a hell of a job. How good was it? It was damn good."