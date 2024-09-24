Lucha Libre Three-Way Match Featuring Dralistico’s Return Set for AEW Collision Grand Slam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A three-way lucha libre match featuring the return of Dralistico is set to take place on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

AEW revealed on Monday night that the match, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, will feature Dralistico, The Beast Mortos, and Hologram at AEW Grand Slam this Wednesday. The bout will be taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium and aired on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, don’t miss AEW live in New York this Wednesday!,” AEW wrote on X.

#AEWGrandSlam Watch LIVE this WEDNESDAY, 9/25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium before #AEWCollision airs on TNT on SATURDAY!

Lucha Libre 3-Way Collision

@BeastMortos vs. @AEWHologram vs. @DRALISTICO_LFI

This marks Dralistico’s first appearance in AEW for 2024, as his last match took place during Full Gear 2023, where he competed in a tag team ladder match for the AEW Tag Team titles. The Beast Mortos and Hologram, frequent competitors on AEW Collision, last faced off in tag team action just last week, with Hologram and The Conglomeration defeating Mortos and The Premier Athletes.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (Wednesday, September 25):

- AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (non-title match)

- Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for Allin’s AEW World title shot

- AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

- AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki

- Prince Nana provides an update on Swerve Strickland

- FTW Champion Hook vs. Roderick Strong

AEW Collision Grand Slam (Saturday):

- Tornado trios match: Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe

- Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter (Saraya’s Rules match)

- Lumberjack strap match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

- AEW Continental title eliminator match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

- Lucha Libre 3-Way: Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

- MxM Collection reveals what they did to Max Caster’s jacket

It is yet to be confirmed whether the AEW Trios Championship defense featuring Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta will take place on Dynamite or Collision.