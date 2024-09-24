More Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for next Monday's episode of WWE Raw is already starting to come together.

During the September 23 edition of WWE Raw, which took place in Ontario, California, several matches were confirmed for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 "go-home" episode, scheduled for next Monday, September 30, in Evansville, Indiana.

The final red brand show before WWE Bad Blood 2024, which takes place on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia, will feature a Last Monster Standing match between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. Fans can also look forward to Kofi Kingston of New Day facing Chad Gable of American Made, along with Xavier Woods of New Day going head-to-head with Rey Mysterio of LWO.

Make sure to join us every Monday night for live coverage of WWE Raw results.