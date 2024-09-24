WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2024

The lineup for next Monday's episode of WWE Raw is already starting to come together.

During the September 23 edition of WWE Raw, which took place in Ontario, California, several matches were confirmed for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 "go-home" episode, scheduled for next Monday, September 30, in Evansville, Indiana.

The final red brand show before WWE Bad Blood 2024, which takes place on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia, will feature a Last Monster Standing match between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. Fans can also look forward to Kofi Kingston of New Day facing Chad Gable of American Made, along with Xavier Woods of New Day going head-to-head with Rey Mysterio of LWO.

Make sure to join us every Monday night for live coverage of WWE Raw results.


Tags: #wwe #raw

