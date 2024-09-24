WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Janel Grant’s Legal Team Swiftly Responds to Vince McMahon’s Statement on Netflix’s Mr. McMahon Docuseries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2024

Janel Grant’s Legal Team Swiftly Responds to Vince McMahon’s Statement on Netflix’s Mr. McMahon Docuseries

Janel Grant's legal team has promptly issued a response to the statement released earlier today by Vince McMahon concerning the upcoming Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, which is set to premiere this Wednesday.

Attorney for Janel Grant, Former WWE Employee and Sexual Assault Survivor, Responds to Vince McMahon
 

NEW YORK – Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and sexual assault and human trafficking survivor who has filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization, released the following statement ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

“Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years. Calling his horrific and criminal behavior “an affair” is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation. Although Ms. Grant has not seen the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior.

“Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon. Her story, though deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that can help other abuse survivors find their voices. We seek to hold McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accountable and to give Ms. Grant her day in court.”


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #janel grant #netflix #mr mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89431/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π