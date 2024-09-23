New Segment Revealed for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Full Lineup for September 25 Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for the highly anticipated AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event is continuing to develop.

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling revealed a new segment for the annual special edition of AEW Dynamite, taking place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

“Following his intense cage match at AEW All Out against Hangman Page, fans have been wondering about Swerve Strickland’s whereabouts,” AEW announced. “At AEW Grand Slam, Prince Nana will provide an update on Swerve Strickland this Wednesday!”

In addition, several exciting matchups are confirmed for the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show on Wednesday, September 25:

- Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher (AEW Tag Team Titles)

- Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin (AEW Title Eliminator)

- Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki (AEW Women’s Championship)

- Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness (pending Danielson’s medical clearance)