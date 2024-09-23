Dave Batista Reflects on Vince McMahon’s Reaction to 2005 Royal Rumble Chaos

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE star Dave Batista, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet promoting his new movie The Killer’s Game, opened up about Vince McMahon tearing his quads at the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble. Batista recalled the chaotic elimination spot with John Cena that prompted Vince McMahon to storm to the ring, leading to his injury.

“I didn’t realize during the match. I didn’t know why he was sitting there. I had no idea what was going on, and I was just worried about the match. Then they got him out of there. I think I found out later on, and the funny thing was, I can’t remember where we were the next day, and I got to the building, and somebody immediately said, ‘Vince wants to see you in his office.’ I was like, ‘Ah, here it comes.’ So I went to his office. My heart is beating, in my head, I’m packing my bags [laughs]. I walk into his office, and he’s sitting, he’s got his crutches beside him, he’s all bandaged up [laughs]. He just starts laughing, he’s laughing at the top of his lungs. I was like, ‘You’re not gonna fire me?’ He goes, ‘No, I loved it. It was real. It was so great, and it was real, and nobody knew what was gonna happen.’ He loved it.”

Batista added, “I think that Vince thrives on chaos. I think because that moment was so chaotic, it excited him and exhilarated him. Even though it was a total botch, I think he just had so much fun in that exhilarating, exciting moment that he thrived on it, and he forgave me.”