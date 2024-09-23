Rikishi Thinks Jacob Fatu’s Push is “Too Fast,” Calls for More Build Before Facing Cody Rhodes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared his thoughts on the ongoing Bloodline storyline and the prospect of a Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu match. Rikishi expressed concern over the pace of Jacob Fatu’s push within the promotion, emphasizing the importance of giving him more time to develop.

"I think Jacob is being pushed too fast. When you go to Cody, where do you go from there? Cody is the guy right now," Rikishi stated. He suggested that Fatu should be given the opportunity to dominate other competitors and establish himself before facing a top star like Rhodes. "I’ve said this before, let Jacob rampage through the whole roster. Give him a couple of those enhancement matches to build. He don’t need but three minutes."

Rikishi further elaborated on how Fatu’s current involvement might not be fully showcasing his abilities. "We’ve seen Jacob however long he’s been on, a couple months or whatever, but is there anything different? You can only do so much on a run-in," Rikishi explained. "You really want to go with a guy? Show his talent, let him have not a match-match, [but] a squash match just so he can show his potential of what else this kid can do."

In closing, Rikishi made it clear that he doesn’t believe a Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu match is appropriate just yet: "I wouldn’t feed Jacob to Cody. That match is not deserving yet to happen."