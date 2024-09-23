Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah Added to September 24 WWE NXT Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT is shaping up with exciting matchups and segments.

On Sunday, WWE announced that Lexis King will face Oro Mensah on the September 24 episode, which will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Here’s a look at the updated lineup for the September 24 show:

- Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

- Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

- The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Nathan Frazer & Axiom

- Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair for the Women’s North American Title

- NXT on CW Press Conference featuring Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz