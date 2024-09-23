WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah Added to September 24 WWE NXT Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah Added to September 24 WWE NXT Lineup

The lineup for Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT is shaping up with exciting matchups and segments.

On Sunday, WWE announced that Lexis King will face Oro Mensah on the September 24 episode, which will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Here’s a look at the updated lineup for the September 24 show:

- Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

- Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

- The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Nathan Frazer & Axiom

- Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair for the Women’s North American Title

- NXT on CW Press Conference featuring Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89414/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π