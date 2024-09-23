WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Tossed Over Barricade and Onto the Field During Bears-Colts Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

Seth Rollins’ disdain for football becomes evident every Sunday, especially when the Chicago Bears falter. However, this week’s events have given him even more reason to express his frustration.

During the Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, September 22, the WWE Superstar made a memorable appearance on the big screen. Sporting a Colts jersey at first, Rollins dramatically ripped it off to reveal a Chicago Bears jersey underneath.

The unexpected reveal didn’t sit well with former Colts wide receiver TY Hilton, who swiftly retaliated by throwing Rollins over the barricade.

Check out the footage below.


