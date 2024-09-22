WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Paul Wight Talks Retirement Plans, Says He Wants to "Go Out Like Sting"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2024

Paul Wight Talks Retirement Plans, Says He Wants to "Go Out Like Sting"

AEW star Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, discussed his potential final run as a wrestler during an interview with Fightful.com, touching on his preparation and mindset leading up to the possibility of stepping back into the ring.

“It’s about me getting in the gym, training, getting ready where I feel comfortable. ‘Cause it’s basically a one-shot run. I can’t pull the trigger on this half-ass and go out and fail. When I pull the trigger on Captain Insano, it’s gotta be 100%. We run that ‘til the wheels fall off and then we ride off into the sunset like Pale Rider," Wight explained. "I just wanna make sure that when I bring that character out, whatever Tony [Khan] asks me to do, I can do. Whether it’s tag, singles, working twice a week, three times a week, whatever it is, I’m able to do it.”

Wight further praised AEW President Tony Khan, saying, “That’s why I really haven’t been doing a lot of things in AEW, because Tony, being the awesome boss that he is, has given me the time to basically get my shit straight and get ready for it. Believe me, there’s an unbelievable amount of pressure on myself to get this done in a way where the fans are appreciative of seeing me compete again, and not like, ‘Oh, that’s sad. Shoot him. Put him out of his misery like Old Yeller. Take me out back and put me down.’"

He humorously added, “I don’t want to get put down yet. I kind of want to go out like Sting did, have a nice little run, have some great matches, work with some of this amazing young talent we have in AEW, and then slide out. That goal accomplished, and then I’ll move to New York and become a world-famous playwright. That’s a joke because I can’t spell.”


Tags: #aew #paul wight #big show

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89410/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π