WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Dynamite's 5-Year Anniversary Show to Feature Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for AEW International Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2024

AEW Dynamite's 5-Year Anniversary Show to Feature Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for AEW International Title

A second match is expected to be added to the upcoming five-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite in two weeks.

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against Ricochet at the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show, which will take place on October 8 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition, during AEW Collision on Saturday, a vignette aired announcing the return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., for the October 8 show in her hometown of Pittsburgh.

Before the main event of the September 21 Collision episode, Serena Deeb addressed her victory over Queen Aminata and issued a challenge to Baker for a match at the 5-Year Anniversary show, aiming to face the former AEW Women’s Champion in her hometown.

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For September 27

Next week’s AEW Rampage is already set to go. Following the live broadcast of AEW Collision on Saturday night, September 21, several [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 22, 2024 02:21PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89408/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π