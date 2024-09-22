AEW Dynamite's 5-Year Anniversary Show to Feature Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for AEW International Title

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A second match is expected to be added to the upcoming five-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite in two weeks.

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against Ricochet at the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show, which will take place on October 8 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition, during AEW Collision on Saturday, a vignette aired announcing the return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., for the October 8 show in her hometown of Pittsburgh.

Before the main event of the September 21 Collision episode, Serena Deeb addressed her victory over Queen Aminata and issued a challenge to Baker for a match at the 5-Year Anniversary show, aiming to face the former AEW Women’s Champion in her hometown.