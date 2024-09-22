AEW Dynamite's 5-Year Anniversary Show to Feature Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for AEW International Title

A second match is expected to be added to the upcoming five-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite in two weeks.
Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship against Ricochet at the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show, which will take place on October 8 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
In addition, during AEW Collision on Saturday, a vignette aired announcing the return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., for the October 8 show in her hometown of Pittsburgh.
Before the main event of the September 21 Collision episode, Serena Deeb addressed her victory over Queen Aminata and issued a challenge to Baker for a match at the 5-Year Anniversary show, aiming to face the former AEW Women’s Champion in her hometown.
⚡ AEW Rampage SPOILERS For September 27
Next week’s AEW Rampage is already set to go. Following the live broadcast of AEW Collision on Saturday night, September 21, several [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 22, 2024 02:21PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com