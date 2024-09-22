WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For September 27

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2024

Next week’s AEW Rampage is already set to go.

Following the live broadcast of AEW Collision on Saturday night, September 21, several matches and segments were pre-recorded at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

Below are the confirmed spoilers for the September 27 edition of AEW Rampage:

– House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) defeated Lio Rush & Action Andretti

– Anna Jay defeated Robyn Renegade

– Konosuke Takeshita defeated Angelico

– The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Ryan Clancy and TJ Crawford

– Willow Nightingale defeated Taya Valkyrie

Sammy Guevara Challenges Kazuchika Okada to Title Eliminator at AEW Grand Slam

Sammy Guevara Sets His Sights on Becoming "Two-Belts Sammy" After a hard-fought defense of the ROH World Tag Team Championships alongside D [...]

