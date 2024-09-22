AEW Rampage SPOILERS For September 27

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Next week’s AEW Rampage is already set to go.
Following the live broadcast of AEW Collision on Saturday night, September 21, several matches and segments were pre-recorded at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.
Below are the confirmed spoilers for the September 27 edition of AEW Rampage:
– House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) defeated Lio Rush & Action Andretti
– Anna Jay defeated Robyn Renegade
– Konosuke Takeshita defeated Angelico
– The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Ryan Clancy and TJ Crawford
– Willow Nightingale defeated Taya Valkyrie
