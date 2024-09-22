Sammy Guevara Challenges Kazuchika Okada to Title Eliminator at AEW Grand Slam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sammy Guevara Sets His Sights on Becoming "Two-Belts Sammy"

After a hard-fought defense of the ROH World Tag Team Championships alongside Dustin Rhodes in a brutal Bunkhouse Brawl against The Undisputed Kingdom on the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, Sammy Guevara has made it clear that he's hungry for more gold.

During a backstage interview at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, Guevara, accompanied by “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, spoke with Lexy Nair and issued a bold challenge to Kazuchika Okada. Guevara aims to face Okada in a title eliminator match at AEW Grand Slam next week, set to take place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Guevara confidently stated that if he secures a victory over Okada, he will then challenge him for the AEW Continental Championship at the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2. Sammy's ambition is clear—he wants to add more hardware to his collection and become “Two-Belts Sammy.”