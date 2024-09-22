WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sammy Guevara Challenges Kazuchika Okada to Title Eliminator at AEW Grand Slam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2024

Sammy Guevara Sets His Sights on Becoming "Two-Belts Sammy"

After a hard-fought defense of the ROH World Tag Team Championships alongside Dustin Rhodes in a brutal Bunkhouse Brawl against The Undisputed Kingdom on the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, Sammy Guevara has made it clear that he's hungry for more gold.

During a backstage interview at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA, Guevara, accompanied by “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, spoke with Lexy Nair and issued a bold challenge to Kazuchika Okada. Guevara aims to face Okada in a title eliminator match at AEW Grand Slam next week, set to take place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Guevara confidently stated that if he secures a victory over Okada, he will then challenge him for the AEW Continental Championship at the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2. Sammy's ambition is clear—he wants to add more hardware to his collection and become “Two-Belts Sammy.”


