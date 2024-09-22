WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ten Rules Revealed for 'Saraya's Rules Match' Ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2024

On the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, Saraya and Harley Cameron joined Renee Paquette in a backstage interview segment, where they outlined the ten rules for their upcoming "Saraya’s Rules Match" at AEW Grand Slam.

The rules are as follows:

  1. There are no rules... except for the following.
  2. You cannot use weapons, unless you are Saraya.
  3. You must follow the ten-count, unless you are Saraya.
  4. No biting, choking, closed fists, hair-pulling, or groin-kicking... unless you are Saraya.
  5. No headlocks—Saraya doesn’t like them.
  6. No outside interference, unless you're a friend of Saraya’s.
  7. No rope breaks, unless you are Saraya.
  8. The match must start with Saraya on offense.
  9. Jamie Hayter is a slug.
  10. The winner receives an autographed copy of Saraya’s autobiography, now available for pre-order.


