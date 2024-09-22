Ten Rules Revealed for 'Saraya's Rules Match' Ahead of AEW Grand Slam

On the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, Saraya and Harley Cameron joined Renee Paquette in a backstage interview segment, where they outlined the ten rules for their upcoming "Saraya’s Rules Match" at AEW Grand Slam.
The rules are as follows:
Saraya laid out the challenge to Jamie Hayter last night on #AEWRampage, but exactly are the rules in a Saraya's Rules match?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Saraya | @HarleyCameron_ | @ReneePaquette | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/C9je6MVHYQ
