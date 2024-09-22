Ten Rules Revealed for 'Saraya's Rules Match' Ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, Saraya and Harley Cameron joined Renee Paquette in a backstage interview segment, where they outlined the ten rules for their upcoming "Saraya’s Rules Match" at AEW Grand Slam.

The rules are as follows:

There are no rules... except for the following. You cannot use weapons, unless you are Saraya. You must follow the ten-count, unless you are Saraya. No biting, choking, closed fists, hair-pulling, or groin-kicking... unless you are Saraya. No headlocks—Saraya doesn’t like them. No outside interference, unless you're a friend of Saraya’s. No rope breaks, unless you are Saraya. The match must start with Saraya on offense. Jamie Hayter is a slug. The winner receives an autographed copy of Saraya’s autobiography, now available for pre-order.