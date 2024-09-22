Lumberjack Strap Match and Major Trios Battle Added to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 25

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Two exciting new matches have been officially added to the upcoming Grand Slam special edition of AEW Dynamite.

On the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was revealed that Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith, representing The Learning Tree, will battle Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly from The Conglomeration in an intense six-man tag team match.

In addition, a highly anticipated Lumberjack Strap Match has been announced. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett is set to face off against "Hangman" Adam Page. Surrounding the ring for this brutal contest will be members of Dark Order, Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, all equipped with four-foot-long, four-inch-wide leather straps.