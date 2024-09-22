WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lumberjack Strap Match and Major Trios Battle Added to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 25

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 22, 2024

Two exciting new matches have been officially added to the upcoming Grand Slam special edition of AEW Dynamite.

On the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was revealed that Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith, representing The Learning Tree, will battle Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly from The Conglomeration in an intense six-man tag team match.

In addition, a highly anticipated Lumberjack Strap Match has been announced. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett is set to face off against "Hangman" Adam Page. Surrounding the ring for this brutal contest will be members of Dark Order, Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, all equipped with four-foot-long, four-inch-wide leather straps.

