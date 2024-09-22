Lumberjack Strap Match and Major Trios Battle Added to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 25

Two exciting new matches have been officially added to the upcoming Grand Slam special edition of AEW Dynamite.
On the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was revealed that Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith, representing The Learning Tree, will battle Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly from The Conglomeration in an intense six-man tag team match.
In addition, a highly anticipated Lumberjack Strap Match has been announced. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett is set to face off against "Hangman" Adam Page. Surrounding the ring for this brutal contest will be members of Dark Order, Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh, all equipped with four-foot-long, four-inch-wide leather straps.
⚡ AEW Announces Dynamite: Title Tuesday Set for October 8 in Spokane, WA.
AEW Set to Make a Huge Impact in Seattle This October All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is gearing up for a major presence in Seattle, as they prep [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 22, 2024 12:55PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com