Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 21, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage parner, as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 21, 2024): SPRINGFIELD, MA.

Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show as we get a live cold open look inside MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

ROH Tag-Team Title Bunkhouse Brawl

Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise is in the ring and begins the formal pre-match introductions for the champions and challengers for our opening contest, which features the ROH World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

Out in their "Bunkhouse Gear" comes "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara. They settle inside the squared circle as we see a look around the ring, where tables, trash cans and other goodies are shown.

The theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits and out comes the team of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. As they get half way down the entrance ramp, they are met by the champs and the fight is on. The bell sounds and this Bunkhouse Brawl is officially off-and-running.

Dustin gets a "You still got it!" chant for rubbing a belt buckle on the face of his opposition. That's young man stuff right there, folks. Bennett and Taven hit a wild Doomsday Device spot with Guevara being blasted off the shoulders of his opposition on the floor by a ring dive.

Moments later, a taser is introduced in the bout on the top of the stage, before Rhodes hits a wild running bulldog off of the stage through a table way down below. In the ring, Guevara seems to hurt his arm with a big ring to floor spot through a table.; We head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some more big ladder bumps and barbed wire insanity leading to the finish, mercifully, with Guevara and Rhodes scoring the pin to retain their ROH World Tag-Team Championships in a bloody, crowd-pleasing spectacle to kick off this week's show.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram vs. The Premiere Athletes

After the match, we check-in with Lexy Nair, who is with The Conglomeration backstage. Mark Briscoe delivers the audio goods like only he can, schooling the pro wrestling world with his word of the day and other verbal Redneck Fu to promote their match tonight. We head to another commercial.

When we return, a 10 second vignette airs simply showing AEW Dynamite: 5 Year Anniversary, the date of the show next Wednesday, and the letters "D.M.D." Schiavone and company talk amongst themselves about the return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. next week as we get ready for our next match.

But first, we shoot to a backstage interview with Evil Uno, who is standing around with his Dark Order buddies, when up walks Darby Allin, yes, still wearing his fluffy-ass(ed) pink coat. He goes nose-to-nose with Uno and makes it clear he wants a real fight tonight. Uno gets worked up and it looks like he's gonna get one.

"Reach for the sky, boy!" are the next words we hear, as we shoot back inside MassMutual Center and Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly and Hologram head to the ring for our next match. Rocky Romero is also out with them.

We hear "Smart" Mark Sterling babbling about the "AEW Day" ceremony in Springfield earlier today as he leads The Premier Athletes team of Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ariya Daivari to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some general early back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match break. When we return O’Reilly makes a much-needed tag to Hologram, who hits a nice tijeras to Nese, followed by a unique style facebuster.

A spinning wheelkick from Nese cuts him off, but he makes the tag to Briscoe, who comes in with some Redneck Kung Fu. Briscoe boots Nese off the apron, exploder to Daivari, but runs into an elbow from Woods. DVD to Woods in response.

Moments later we see Briscoe climbs the ropes, Sterling tries to distract, but Rocky Romero gets involved and this leads to a big Hologram dive to take out Sterling. Inside the ring, a Jay Driller from Briscoe connects on Woods for the pin.

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly & Hologram

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

After a quick backstage segment with MxM Collection talking about giving Max Caster of The Acclaimed's jacket a makeover, it is hyped that The Grand Slam Finale to New York Fashion Week is coming.

Back inside the arena, we get set for our next match of the evening. AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May will be in non-title action, as she squares off against Lady Frost. The ring entrances are in the rear view and the bell gets us started.

Mariah gives Nigel a little wave and blows a kiss, which nearly gives him a heart attack before his highly-anticipated in-ring return. Lady Frost nearly steals the win rolling up an unsuspecting May from behind for a close two-count.

May hits the Mariah-go-round and then dominates Frost in the corner. Frost lifts herself up to the top rope, May chops her and hits the Stratus-esque hurracanrana. Frost with a cartwheel to get behind May and a dropkick.

We see a big diving tornillo from Frost gets a two count. Frost looks for the Chiller Driller, May shoves her off. Wheelbarrow is caught, German suplex to Frost, but Frost is back up and hits a German of her own. Moments later, May hits Storm Zero for the win.

Winner: "The Glamour" Mariah May

Darby Allin vs. Evil Uno

A video package airs promoting "The Glamour" Mariah May's upcoming AEW Women's World Championship defense against Yuka Sakazaki on the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event scheduled for next Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Backstage, Lexy Nair is standing by with Willow Nightingale. She says life is full of ups and downs, and she’s inspired by Sakazaki's drive to succeed this week. Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie appear and question Willow’s loyalty.

She tells Willow that if she really had Yuka’s back, she’d be there and ringside at Dynamite. "The Virtuosa" offers protection for Sakazaki in New York instead, noting she has "connections." Willow vs. Taya Valkyrie appears set for AEW Rampage.

We head to another commercial. When we return, The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn are featured in a quick backstage promo segment. The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration is announced for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Back inside the arena, Darby Allin's theme hits. Out he comes, yes, still wearing the fluffy-ass, pink-ass jacket. He settles in the ring for his showdown against Evil Uno. Out comes his masked opposition power-walking to the ring with a purpose, still seemingly fired up following their interaction earlier in the show.

As soon as the bell sounds, Uno smacks the ever-loving hell out of Allin, knocking him down to the mat in the process. He follows up with some clubbing blows in the corner and builds on an early offensive lead. Allin fights from underneath the majority of the match, but ultimately makes a comeback and hits a Coffin Drop for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin

Queen Aminata vs. Serena Deeb

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews a worked up "Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, who issues a challenge to Hangman Page for a Lumberjack Strap match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam next Wednesday night.

The bout will feature Dark Order, Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh will each have four foot long, four inch wide leather straps that they will surround the ring with.

After that wraps up, we head back inside the arena where Queen Aminata makes her way to the ring, as does Serena Deeb. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with women's singles action in our next match of the evening.

Deeb takes the early offensive lead, showing her submission prowess, locking Aminata in a surfboard stretch. Aminata survives, but Deeb continues to inflict punishment as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

Following the return from the break, we see much of the same still going on in the ring. Aminata starts to fight back and gets an offensive run of her own, hitting a vicious running kick to Deeb as she was laid up in the corner. Ultimately, however, Deeb takes back over and scores the win.

Winner: Serena Deeb

All Star 10-Man Tag-Team Match

FTR, HOOK & The Outrunners vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans

It's main event time!

But first, we shoot to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Saraya and Harley Cameron, who begin reading a list of ten different rules for the Saraya's Rules Match between Saraya and Harley Cameron for AEW Grand Slam. We then head to another commercial break.

When we return, the ROH World Tag-Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, still covered in blood and in their Bunkhouse attire, are interviewed backstage. Guevara challenges Kazuchika Okada for a match at AEW Grand Slam. Once this wraps up, we shoot back inside the arena, where the entrances take place for the ten men involved in the final match of the evening.

It's All-Star 10-Man Tag-Team main event time here on this week's live episode of AEW Collision. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are James Drake of GYV and Cash Wheeler of FTR.

After some initial early action, all ten guys end up in the ring and a big brawl breaks out among everyone. As order is restored and the heel team start to shift the offensive momentum in their favor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Tony Schiavone hypes Nigel McGuinness delivering a message to Bryan Danielson on the final show before next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Meanwhile, in the ring, RUSH goes on an offensive rampage.

Eventually, HOOK gets the hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy, taking it to any-and-everything that moves. The Grizzled Young Veterans end up getting the better of him. As they settle back into a comfortable offensive lead, we head into another mid-match commercial time out.

This time when we return, The Outrunners bring the crowd to life in Springfield, MA., but ultimately, they are handled and beaten down by the opposition, who take back over once again. As Roderick Strong controls the action on the mat, we head into, yes, yet another mid-match ad break. Money, money, money.

When we return, things come to a head, as FTR nearly has this one in the bag. They look for their Shatter Machine until The Beast Mortos stops them with a SamoanDrop. RUSH and Mortos beat down Harwood and then, as always, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. RUSH scores the win.

Winners: RUSH, Grizzled Young Veterans, The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong

Nigel McGuinness' Final Words To Bryan Danielson

Backstage, Serena Deeb talks into the camera in a solo promo segment. "The Professor" challenges Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. to a match for her return announced for the five-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite in two weeks.

From there, we shoot to Nigel McGuinness, who is on the top of the entrance stage. He shows off his "Bryan Fears Nigel" t-shirt and cuts a promo about Danielson being a coward who is afraid of him, and says that is why he hasn't responded to his challenge for Grand Slam yet.

Tony Schiavone takes issue with McGuinness' comments and leaves his chair at the commentary desk. He approaches Nigel and tells him Bryan isn't afraid of him. When he mentions that in his five decades of calling wrestling, Danielson is the best he's ever seen.

Nigel loses his cool and threatens Schiavone, telling him if anyone else said those words he'd knock their lights out. He tells him to go sit down and shut his mouth. Schiavone obliges. Nigel walks-and-talks as he heads to the ring. He tells Danielson he better answer his challenge next week. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!