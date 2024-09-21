Update on AEW Pay-Per-Views Likely Streaming on MAX in 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW President Tony Khan recently commented on the company's pivotal moment, stating they were “on the 1-yard line at the most important time in our history,” ahead of the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event. Earlier reports suggested that AEW had a “done deal” with Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) for a media rights renewal.

Regarding speculation that AEW PPV events could be available on MAX as part of this WBD deal, Andrew Zarian discussed the situation on the Mat Men Podcast, stating, “They will be on MAX in January. They could do it sooner, but I do know that they are planning on January. I do know that pay-per-views are going to be on there. They don’t have an exclusivity on the pay-per-views, so it will also be available in other places. It’s like WWE is. You can still order those pay-per-views that are available on Peacock” (quote courtesy of F4WOnline.com).

Additionally, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that “those close to the situation have confirmed MAX being part of the PPV package, although it’s not detailed yet as to what form this will take.”