Preview for Tonight's AEW Collision in Springfield, MA (9/21/2024)

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight, Saturday, September 21, 2024, with a thrilling episode of AEW Collision, live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

The action-packed, two-hour AEW show on TNT's prime-time Saturday night slot will feature Darby Allin facing off against Evil Uno of The Dark Order in a heated singles bout. AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May will also step into the ring in non-title action against the talented Lady Frost.

Additionally, fans will witness an epic All-Star 10-Man Tag Team match as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), HOOK, and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) take on Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH, and Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson). The night will also see Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara challenge Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) in a high-stakes Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.