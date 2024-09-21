WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Grand Slam Set to Feature "Saraya's Rules Match" Between Saraya and Jamie Hayter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2024

A new match has been confirmed for this year’s AEW Grand Slam event.

In anticipation of the annual event held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, AEW has announced an exciting women's match.

On the September 20 episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya issued a challenge to Jamie Hayter, proposing a “Saraya’s Rules Match” for AEW Grand Slam.

Jamie Hayter, showing her fierce attitude, made it clear that she’s only interested in beating Saraya, regardless of the stipulations, and accepted the challenge.

It remains unclear whether the match will be featured on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam or AEW Collision: Grand Slam.


