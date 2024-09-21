AEW Grand Slam Set to Feature "Saraya's Rules Match" Between Saraya and Jamie Hayter

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new match has been confirmed for this year’s AEW Grand Slam event.

In anticipation of the annual event held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, AEW has announced an exciting women's match.

On the September 20 episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya issued a challenge to Jamie Hayter, proposing a “Saraya’s Rules Match” for AEW Grand Slam.

Jamie Hayter, showing her fierce attitude, made it clear that she’s only interested in beating Saraya, regardless of the stipulations, and accepted the challenge.

It remains unclear whether the match will be featured on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam or AEW Collision: Grand Slam.

The challenge has been officially made! Saraya vs Jamie Hayter at #AEWGrandSlam, but Saraya makes the rules!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@Saraya | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/y10VlGjmb9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2024