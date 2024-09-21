Two New Matches Announced for September 21 AEW Collision in Springfield, MA.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two exciting new matches have been added to this week's AEW Collision lineup.

During the September 20 episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Glamour” Mariah May, will be competing this Saturday night. May is set to face Lady Frost in a highly anticipated match on the September 21 edition of AEW Collision, airing live on TNT from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

In addition to the women's match, AEW has also confirmed Darby Allin will face Evil Uno of The Dark Order, adding another thrilling contest to tonight's show.

These bouts join the previously announced matches, including FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), HOOK, and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) taking on Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH, and the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) in an All-Star 10-Man Tag Team match. Also scheduled is a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, featuring Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven).