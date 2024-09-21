AEW Rampage Results (September 20, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone welcomed viewers as Mark Briscoe made his entrance. Bryan Keith was already waiting in the ring for the opening contest.

Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith

The match began with a quick lock-up, and Mark Briscoe immediately took control with rapid strikes. He cornered Keith, delivered a shoulder thrust, and launched Keith outside the ring with a dropkick through the ropes. Mark followed up with a striking elbow drop from the apron.

After returning Keith to the ring, Mark went for a pin, but Keith kicked out. Briscoe then threw Keith outside again and rammed him into the ring steps. Mark set up a chair for a high-flying move, but Keith countered with a low blow as the referee removed the chair. Keith attempted a pin, but Briscoe kicked out.

Keith applied pressure with strikes and a boot to Briscoe's neck, taunting him throughout. After sending Briscoe outside again, Keith hit a suplex.

Back from the commercial, Briscoe regained momentum by hitting a superplex from the top rope. Both wrestlers exchanged heavy forearm strikes, but Briscoe gained the upper hand with a series of chops. Keith retaliated with an enzuigiri and a suplex, but Briscoe answered with a suplex of his own.

After a back-and-forth exchange, Mark delivered a Death Valley Driver and ascended the top rope for the Froggy Bow. Keith dodged, but Briscoe powered through, landing a clothesline followed by his signature J-Driller for the win.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Post-match, Chris Jericho attacked Briscoe with Floyd the Bat, but Orange Cassidy rushed to the ring, tripping Jericho and raining punches on him. Big Bill then attacked Cassidy, delivering a big boot. Kyle O'Reilly ran down to even the odds, but Big Bill halted his momentum with a chokeslam.

Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher

The match started with The Butcher blindsiding Yuta and hitting a devastating chokeslam backbreaker. Butcher continued to dominate, sending Yuta into the barricades and delivering a brutal lariat.

Yuta fought back with a dropkick and several forearms in the corner. He hit a Samoan Drop followed by a German suplex and unleashed Hammer and Anvil elbows on Butcher. Yuta then locked in the Cattle Mutilation submission, forcing Butcher to tap out.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

After the bell, Yuta refused to release the hold for several moments, eventually getting in the referee's face when asked to let go.

Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya)

Shida dominated early, sending Cameron into the mat and delivering a running knee on the apron. Cameron retaliated by driving her boot into Shida's neck, taking control during the commercial break.

Back from the break, Shida took over with a dropkick, but interference from Saraya nearly cost her the match. Despite Cameron's efforts, Shida delivered a Falcon Arrow after an enzuigiri for the victory.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Post-match, Saraya grabbed a mic and challenged Jamie Hayter to a "Saraya Rules Match" at Grand Slam. Hayter accepted.

The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong (w/ Undisputed Kingdom) vs. Marcus Mathers & Joe Keys

Roderick Strong and The Beast Mortos made quick work of their opponents. Strong hit his signature backbreaker, while Mortos delivered a backbreaker variation on Keys. Strong's jumping knee and Mortos' enzuigiri sealed the deal as both men pinned their opponents simultaneously.

Winners: The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong

Nick Wayne vs. Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero vs. Kip Sabian

The match began with a fast-paced flurry of moves. Wayne landed a boot on Sabian, while Rush hit a tope suicida on Sabian outside the ring. Sabian countered with a moonsault, leveling Wayne and Romero.

After the break, the action escalated with multiple near falls. Lio Rush connected with a standing Spanish Fly on Wayne, but Sabian, Romero, and Rush continued to battle. Wayne eventually hit his signature Wayne’s World, but Sabian sent him out of the ring. In the end, Wayne rolled up Romero for the victory.

Winner: Nick Wayne

The show ended with Wayne celebrating his hard-fought victory.